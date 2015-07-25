Football transfer rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo off to Manchester United?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Don't tell Arsène Wenger, but there are suggestions today that Manchester United still want to buy glory. Too lazy to grow their own Cristiano Ronaldo, the dastardly Mancunians are plotting to just go out and purchase one of the greatest footballers in history.

What's more, they might just get away with it if, as several organs claim today, Ronaldo has fallen out with Rafa Benítez. It seems that the new Real Madrid manager has made like a masseuse with one of those hand buzzers and rubbed Ronaldo up the wrong way and now the Portuguese wants out. The only evidence produced so far to back up this sensational claim is a slice of footage of Ronaldo appearing to swear in training and if that's the level of proof required to be able to pass something off as fact, then Sasquatch is alive and well and living in Dunstable and Gordon Ramsay is Rangers' record goalscorer. Ahem. The Ronaldo move would be part-funded by the sale of Ángel Di María, whose union with PSG edges ever closer. Ronaldo is not United's only target, of course. They've also deployed a wonk to follow Real's president around 24/7 saying: "Can we have Sergio Ramos?" in the manner of a six-year-old in the backseat of a car saying: "Are we there yet?" But at least United are even-handed towards Spain's giants, as they're also pestering Barcelona for Pedro, who is expected to be let go soon, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. Wenger, meanwhile, is also being linked with Madrid stars, though presumably he plans to persuade Real to simply donate Isco to the Arsenal cause rather than compel the Londoners to do something so crass as buy the player. Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in convincing Borussia Dortmund to part withPierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Spurs offering money in return and Wenger giving a sermon. In the likely event of Aubameyang not wanting to go to Spurs, Tottenham will turn their attentions to Saido Berahino, whom West Brom still hope to hold on to. Newcastle are also sniffing around the youngster, whom they believe could represent better value than Charlie Austin, for whom QPR continue to demand at least £15m. Norwich will give Fiorentina £2m for full-back Marcos Alonso. Javier Manquillo, last seen underwhelming at Liverpool, is to be loaned out again by Atlético Madrid, this time to Marseille. And Atlético are vying with Internazionale and Leicester for the signature of Thiago Motta, who has declared his desire to leave PSG.