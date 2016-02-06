Football transfer rumours: Daniel Sturridge to leave Liverpool?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - These days, an attacking trio is nothing without a fancy name or acronym: MSN, VaRooKa and so on. Such word or letterplay was clearly Manchester United's prime motivation when they apparently bid a whopping £145mfor Neymar last summer. The only logical justification was surely that they wanted put Neymar, Marouane Fellaini and Leicester's Leonardo Ulloa together for a season of unbridled FUN.

There are some alternative acronymous line-ups that might more honestly reflect the nature of Louis van Gaal's United: Wilfried Zaha, Mauro Zárate, Bobby Zamora, Amr Zaki and Simone Zaza, perhaps. There's also Fellaini, Roberto Firmino and Gylfi Sigurdsson. Or Shinji Okazaki, Memphis, Fellani and Olivier Giroud. The possibilities are literally endless.

As is the potential for comedy - pick that segue out - if José Mourinho takes over at Manchester United. Some wizened snouts reckon he has already signed a deal to do so at the end of the season, with United reluctantly accepting their moral obligation to reintroduce some aggro into the Premier League, The Guardian reports.

The first thing Mourinho will do as United manager is strip to his Y-fronts, demonstratively slap baby oil all over his bronzed flesh and engage in a public wrestle with Pep Guardiola to decide who signs John Stones from Everton.

Chinese Super League FC want to sign everyone. The league seems determined to do unto the Premier League what the Premier League has done unto everyone else in the last few years: flaunt its wealth in the obnoxious style. According to a popular daily tabloid, Chelsea have rejected a £57m bid for Oscar from Jiangsu Suning.

Daniel Sturridge has spent his free time reading a groundbreaking medical study that demonstrates why the temperature-moisture relationship in the L1 postcode is not conducive to him being physically fit to play a game of association football. As a consequence he wants to leave Liverpool in the summer and have a fresh, injury-free, happy-ever-after life elsewhere.

Diego Costa may take his unique brand of physical banter back to Madrid in the summer: Atlético want to sign him in an attempt to persuade Diego Simeone to stay at the club. But Simeone will have the choice of Chelsea, Internazionale and a year binging on the boxset of Oz in an attempt to decide which character most reminds him of Diego Costa.

Finally, Gary Neville will soon discover that losing 7-0 to Barcelona was not the lowest point of his Valencia career. That will come when he's replaced in the summer by his old friend Rafa Benítez.