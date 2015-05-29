LONDON. KAZINFORM - Inspired by Fifa's Walter de Gregorio, the Mill would like to begin this morning by making it abundantly that all those allegations about the Mill being a whiskey-soaked idler that passes hearsay and brazen invention off as solid journalism are very good for the Mill. Indeed, the Mill initiated the investigation into its own ethical standards when it told the barman at Ye Olde Gag to leave no bottle un-upturned in the quest for the truth. The Mill is committed to restoring its credibility, and if you believe that, our job will be a cinch.

Now then, who wants to know what Raheem Sterling is up to today? Tearing down war memorials or pushing prams on to busy roads, some would probably tell you, as they continue to vilify a young man for daring to seek a move to an employer that offers better prospects of fulfilment and a bigger salary. But your trusty Mill won't be going down that route, no siree. We're just going to tell you that the sainted Kop Idol Rafa Benítez, of all people, is plotting to help spring Sterling from Anfield. The soon-to-be Real Madrid boss reckons the 20-year-old is soon to be a Madrid player. Manchester City are trying to rumble that scheme but they'll have to turn the clock back to Weimar Germany by offering several wheelbarrows full of cash rather than a trolley full of unwanted players, because Liverpool don't want the likes of Stevan Jovetic or Jesús Navas either, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. But what Liverpool want could change soon. With Benítez set to take up residence at the Bernabéu, Liverpool could instead hire the manager on the other end of the Miracle in Istanbul, amid reports that Carlo Ancelotti would welcome an approach from the club in the event of Brendan Rodgers being jilted. Danny Ings would welcome an approach from Liverpool too, so much so that the striker is set to give Tottenham Hotspur the cold shoulder. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are offering Ángel Di María a warm embrace but in order to be allowed consummate their relationship they'll have to cross Manchester United's palms with so much silver that a plague of magpies will soon descend on Old Trafford. Internazionale continue to eye up Yaya Touré and are trying to coax Manchester City into selling him by horning in on the City target Geoffrey Kondogbia of Monaco. City want to rekindle the relationship that spurred France to Under-20 World Cup glory a few years back by pairing Kondogbia with Paul Pogba. Barcelona, meanwhile, are preparing to plunder France for no fewer than four of the players who won the Under-17 European Championship, namely Jeff Reine (Lens), Timothé Cognat (Lyon) and Naitamo Ikone and Odsonne Edouard (PSG). Staying in France ... is precisely what Marcelo Bielsa intends to do, as he and Marseille patch up their differences, for a while, meaning West Ham need to look elsewhere for a manager. Brentford, for their part, are looking in Rotterdam and like what they see: so Excelsior's Marinus Dijkhuizen could be enthroned at Griffin Park soon. Queens Park Rangers have learned their lesson and you won't catch them splurging fortunes on has-beens any more. They are poised to bid for Liverpool's Rickie Lambert if Charlie Austin jumps ship. Watford are closing in on Cagliari midfielder Daniele Dessena.