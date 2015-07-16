Football transfer rumours: Eliaquim Mangala to leave Manchester City?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The news that humanity has made contact with little Pluto after a voyage of nine years and billions of miles pales into insignificance when compared with loose suggestions that Monaco have been in touch with Manchester City about taking one of their lacklustre stars out of the biggest league in the universe. So in your face, New Horizons, because the Mill can today reveal that various sources of sketchy reliability are claiming that the French side, who are poised to sell Aymen Abdennour to Milan, have sent probes to Manchester to assess the likelihood of a deal being done for Eliaquim Mangala. The feeling seems to be that it could depend on the strength of the tractor beam that City have trained on Valencia's Nicolas Otamendi, who is also being orbited byManchester United. And Otamendi, reportedly, is a star who is ready to go to war with his current club, Valencia, in order to force through a move.

City's defence, where space is often as embarrassingly prevalent as it was in the above paragraph, may be offered a screen by James McCarthy, whom City are eager to take from Everton after Fabian Delph stuck with Aston Villa. Speaking of Villa, the club's new assistant manager Ray Wilkins reportedly told Jack Grealishthat he will only fulfil his potential if he "lives like a monk". There are concerns that Wilkins should have been more precise, as Villa's problems may not be solved by a midfield schemer in the mould of Grigori Rasputin.

Meanwhile, as Liverpool fans and past players continue trying to kid themselves that there is nothing special about City's latest young signing (was it Jamie Carragher, or no one at all, who fumed that Raheem Sterling is just a tiny Pluto-like ball of overhyped potential among a Kuiper Belt of similar entities?), Paris Saint-Germain move closer to prising Ángel Di María off Manchester United for less than the fee that City paid for Sterling - and, indeed, substantially less than the fee that United themselves paid for Di María this time last year. Around £43m could see United's £59m recruit take up residence in the French capital but United may forego a large chunk of any transfer fee if PSG throw in Edinson Cavani as part of the deal.

Di María's new neighbours in Paris, meanwhile, could include Benjamin Stambouli, who PSG want to sign from Spurs.

Arsenal have two decent left-backs, but "decent" is no longer good enough for Arsène Wenger, who could sanction the expenditure of £10m on Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam. Wenger may also accept a bid from David Moyes's Real Sociedad for Joel Campbell. On the other hand, Wenger may insist the Costa Rican stays and then hardly ever use him. He's odd like that.

But Wenger may not get his hands on Pedro, because Chelsea appear to have wheedled their way into the Barcelona player's affections.

Southampton reckon Feyenoord's Jordy Clasie can help them forget all about the loss of Morgan What's-His-Name-Already?

West Ham plan to dine out next season on the purchase of Little Pea, with the east Londoners confident of signing Javier Hernández.

Claudio Ranieri is set to rise in the estimation of the many Leicester fans underwhelmed at his appointment by persuading Esteban Cambiasso to sign a new contract, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com.