Football transfer rumours: Karim Benzema on his way to Liverpool?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - It seems that Liverpool have accepted that Raheem Sterling is too far gone into his Shania Twain routine to be talked out of it. They can bandy James Milner and Danny Ings about all they want but Sterling's response is still That Don't Impress Me Much. And so the youngster with the ability and determination that Liverpool so desperately need right now will soon leave Anfield for good, and fly into the tanned and bejewelled arms of Real Madrid, where none other than Rafa Benítez is preparing to lavish him with riches, trophy opportunities and a special issue Rafa Handbook and Protractor for studying the most meticulous game plans this side of a global Sims convention.

Liverpool will attempt to avoid a repeat of The Worst Transfer Window in English Football History by landing either Villarreal's Luciano Vietto - although there are concerns that the striker's release clause applies only to Spanish clubs - or, wait for it, Karim Benzema! Yes, reports in Madrid claim that the town isn't big enough for two Bens, so Benítez will boot out Benzema on the grounds that he is more dispensable than Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale, the other two members of a trio whose defensive input is not as big as Benítez demands. Hmmn. That's dangerous talk in Madrid, so the Mill is not ruling out the possibility of Benítez replacing Brendan Rodgers at Anfield this side of January. Before that, Rodgers has more shopping to do. Liverpool fans are appropriately braced, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. Vietto is unlikely to be one of his purchases if it turns out, as reported, that the release clause in the Villarreal striker's contract only applies to other Spanish clubs. Dynamo Kyiv's Andriy Yarmolenko has aroused Rodgers' interest too, but Tottenham's antennae are also twitching. And the same two clubs - and Aston Villa - are in a face-off for Burnley's Kieran Trippier. And like two pupils copying off each other in an exam with each hoping the other is not a dunce, Liverpool and Spurs are both also courting André Ayew, who is being serenaded by Roma too. Spurs want another player from Marseille, namely the 22-year-old midfield enforcer Giannelli Imbula, who is being eyed up by Chelsea, but Spurs reckon they have an edge because Marseille fancy taking Benjamin Stambouli in part-return. The Sun claims that Diego Costa has told friends that he wants to leave Chelsea. And these people are such good friends that they then turned around and told the Sun. Something stinks here, and it's not the Mill. Apologies, it is the Mill. Hold on a moment while we peel off these socks. There, that's better. Feel free to open a window. As wide as possible. West Ham's door is open, as you know. And Slaven Bilic fancies striding through it, as you also know. While the Hammers are keen on the Croat, their first choice remains Marcelo Bielsa, who also remains Marseille manager, at least for now. Sevilla's Unai Emery is a long shot. Manchester United, meanwhile, want Sevilla's striker Carlos Bacca. They also want Morgan Schneiderlin or Bastian Schweinsteiger. Possibly both, but definitely not Tom Cleverley, who could, therefore, move to Everton. Newcastle's Moussa Sissoko fancies being known next season as Chelsea's Moussa Sissoko. Finally, in the same way that some folks just won't give up the research for the Loch Ness monster, Aston Villa are looking for buyers for Aly Cissokho, Philippe Senderos and Matt Lowton while Lyon are on their way to Scotland - not on a Nessie quest, obviously - but rather to catch Celtic striker John Guidetti.