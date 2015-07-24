Football transfer rumours: Kevin De Bruyne to Manchester City for £60m?

LONDON. KAZINORM - We need to talk about Kevin. For all his cunning, guile and undeniable talent as a football manager, the Rumour Mill gets the feeling that, in the very unlikely event José Mourinho should ever entertain a moment's self-doubt, the psychological stick with which he chooses to thrash himself may have a knobbly bit at the end that bears a striking resemblance to the whey-faced Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

When it comes to making the Big Football Decisions, the Chelsea manager doesn't get much wrong, but selling the 22-year-old to Wolfsburg for £17m last January after publicly criticising his training ground performances is coming to look like a decidedly rash and ill-advised decision. De Bruyne could scarcely have been more influential in propelling Wolfsburg to second place in the Bundesliga, contributing 10 goals and 20 assists ... almost exactly 10 goals and 20 assists more than his replacement Juan Cuadrado managed for Chelsea. De Bruyne's heroics mean that he is being linked with a £60m move to Manchester City, who find themselves desperately short of creative midfielders as the new season looms. Down to the bare bones of Samir Nasri, Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Jesús Navas to fill the two or three places available for artistry in their midfield, City are understood to have bid £60m for De Bruyne, who Wolfsburg are understandably reluctant to sell unless they get a completely ridiculous offer of, say - the Rumour Mill is speculating here - £65m or £70m. Expect this one to run and run. Having decided that what's good for the goose is equally good for the cross-city gander, Manchester City are also reported to be interested in snapping up one or both of Nicolas Otamendi or Sergio Ramos, two of La Liga's better centre-backs, who have been repeatedly linked with Manchester United. After it emerged that large swathes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's past were in his ghostwriter's hands, the Paris Saint-Germain striker has responded to speculation linking him with a move to United by announcing that his future is in the mitts of his Mr 15%. The odds against Zlatan signing for United this summer have plummeted to 3-1 and he responded to queries about his future as a PSG player in a decidedly cryptic and noncommittal fashion. "Should I stay in Paris?" he asked a panhandler who'd stopped to ask him for some spare change. "My future is in the hands of Mino Raiola." Indeed, with the squads of both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United barreling relentlessly around the highways and byways of the USA in transit vans as they attempt to succeed where so many European bands before them have failed by cracking America, Zlatan and Ángel Di María could find themselves the subject of one of those hostage exchanges you see in the movies, with the shifty and edgy looking backroom staff of each team on either side of a long bridge and the unkempt players in question shuffling uncertainly towards the middle. The Italian daily Gazzetto dello Sport report that United have agreed a deal to sign the out-of-contract Argentinian goalkeeper Sergio Romero, but then you knew that already. In other news that isn't really news because you've heard it before: the Anderlecht defender Chancel Mbemba is one successful medical away from becoming the Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba, Rickie Lambert will sign for West Bromwich Albion once Liverpool return from their pre-season tour of Asia, Pedro is still on his way to Manchester United from Barcelona and the Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is signing for Roma on loan. The Rumour Mill has always liked the cut of the Portugal international João Moutinho's jib and it seems the midfielder has a fellow admirer in Arsène Wenger. Monaco have told the defensive midfielder he is free to discuss a move to the Emirates with the Arsenal manager and should it go through, those Gooners who are constantly bleating about the need for a bit of backbone in their team might finally pipe down. Napoli's 28-year-old Spanish utility forward José Callejón is as handy as a small pot and on the market for around £10m; Chelsea are reported to be interested. With Leicester fans still reeling from the heartrending news that their love for Esteban Cambiasso is unrequited, West Ham are ready to pounce and offer the Argentinian veteran a new home. Remember a few years ago when everybody was relentlessly chuntering on about what a great signing Michu was for Swansea City, what with him only costing tuppence ha'penny from Rayo Vallecano and subsequently lighting up the Premier League with all his goals and assists? Well, the 29-year-old could be on his way back to Madrid, as reports from Wales suggest his old club offered to take the out-of-favour midfielder off Swansea's hands, after noticing that he spent all last season in exile at Napoli. Aaron Lennon is training with the Spurs stiffs, which is further evidence the White Hart Lane jig is very much up for him after his loan spell at Everton last season. Further north, Liverpool are sniffing around the PSG left-back Lucas Digne and the Championship side Middlesbrough could splash a whopping £14m on Blackburn's goal-getter Jordan Rhodes.