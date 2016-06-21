Football transfer rumours: Leonardo Bonucci to Manchester United?

LONDON. KAZINFORM This notion appears to have been extended to scouting, with Manchester United's finest turning on their television sets this summer, watching Italy do a pretty good job, and deciding that they will, in no uncertain terms, have a bit of that.Leonardo Bonucci, fresh from signing a new £70,000-a-week contract until 2020 with Juventus last year and providing THAT assist for Emanuele Giaccheriniagainst Belgium, is in the crosshairs of Jose Mourinho, who seems to think that he can get arguably the best defender in Europe for £25m, despite the fact he's just spent about that on Eric Bailly.

Across town, Manchester City are no different. They too have also been developing homegrown talent and using a diverse scouting network to find hidden gems in the Ukrainian second division watching the Euros, and seen that Spain have a winger called Nolito, and that he doesn’t play for Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid, and are ready to bet that he also has the capacity to be seduced by money, initial optimism and birthday cake. Having found the net against Turkey, his £14.1m buyout clause at Celta Vigo is looking pretty sweet to Pep and co. They’ve also noticed that Toni Kroos has the capacity to control something called “tempo”, and are willing to give Real Madrid £37m to find out what it is.

Read more at The Guardian