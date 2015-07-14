Football transfer rumours: Liverpool set to sign Javier Hernández?

LIVERPOOL. KAZINFORM - In April 1964, Matt Busby and Bill Shankly got together for a chat. Phil Chisnall was a promising young inside forward at Manchester United but with Denis Law, David Herd, Bobby Charlton, George Best, Nobby Stiles and Johnny Giles ahead of him in the pecking order at Old Trafford, he was struggling to get a game and a transfer to Merseyside seemed a better fit for all parties.

Busby told me that he had received an offer from Shanks, but that there was no pressure for me to go. I was only 22 and, rightly or wrongly, made the decision to move. I thought that I would get in the Liverpool team and my career would pick up again. But it was special sitting in the room with Busby and Shankly as they negotiated my future between them. A month later, Liverpool would clinch the First Division title (despite only being promoted in 1964), four points ahead of second-placed United. Chisnall was the last player to be directly transferred between the two clubs. That was 51 years ago. Fifty-one! But reader, sharpen your quills and prepare to re-write the history books because United's Javier Hernández has been linked with a move to Anfield. Linked! Having had a reasonably successful loan spell last season with Real Madrid, the Mexican had looked set for a move to Sevilla, but the Andalucíans have instead opted to signCiro Immobile on loan from Borussia Dortmund. And with Liverpool set for a Raheem Sterling-shaped boost to their coffers, they appear to have moved to the front of queue and now only have to see off other interest from ... Orlando City. So we'll wait and see who wins that tug of war. If those dealings are a break with tradition, Arsène Wenger is heading down the well-trodden path of trying to sign a young French player for Arsenal. Juventus' Kingsley Coman has been deemed to have the goods and the north London club have made an enquiry to sign the 19-year-old, according to reports in Italy. Coman only signed for the Serie A champs from PSG last season and the Italian club are said to be reluctant to sell the midfielder, who could play a more prominent role if either Paul Pogba or Arturo Vidal actually leave, according to the Guardian. Hot manager chat: Leicester want Marseille's Marcelo Bielsa! Quite why a 59-year-old would want to swap the south of France for the east Midlands is beyond the Mill, but with the Argentinian maestro out of contract, Leicester are doing their best to convince Bielsa that looking after Danny Simpson and co is a worthy use of his time. And if that deals goes kaput, the club can always turn to Peter Schmeichel, who has reportedly thrown a metaphorical hat into a metaphorical ring. Elsewhere, Tottenham want Everton duo Kevin Mirallas and James McCarthy, while Southampton are closing in on Feyenoord captain Jordy Clasie, who has confirmed that he will miss the club's upcoming pre-season friendly to complete the T-crossing and I-dotting.