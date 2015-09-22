Football transfer rumours: Manchester United to sign Aaron Cresswell?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Manchester United believe their policy of signing teenagers from the continent is a goer and will dip their toe in the water once more in January, pointing said toe in the direction of Heerenveen's Jerry St. Juste and whisper softly into the wind: "come hither," according to the Daily Star. The young centre-back only made his first-team debut in January this year but is now a regular in the starting XI and recently earned a call-up to Holland's under-19 set-up. And once Louis van Gaal has seen someone wearing orange, there's no stopping him, he simply has to have him.

Aaron Cresswell has never worn orange in his life - not once - but that hasn't stopped Van Gaal sending scouts to keep a beady eye on the West Ham defender after Luke Shaw's horror injury and the club's other makeshift left-back, Marcos Rojo, still in the, er, dog house after referring to his manager as "a little bit like a dog" earlier this month. United played with Rojo and Paddy McNair in Shaw's absence on Sunday against Southampton but neither are seen as a long-term replacement for the England man, who is expected to miss the entire season. In stark contrast, Cresswell has played every single minute of West Ham's Premier League matches since signing for the east London club in 2014 from Ipswich for just under £4m. He signed a new five-year contract in the summer, but that's never put Manchester United off, has it? Expect some hot action in January.

Guess what, reader? Arsenal failed to score a goal at the weekend, which means the data limit on Arsène Wenger's phone contract has been reached as he desperately Googled 'good strikers' on the way back from Stamford Bridge. But he's found one! Marseille's Michy Batshuayi, to be precise. The Belgian has three goals in six games this season, and scored on his international debut earlier this year against ... Cyprus! When asked about the future of Batshuayi, Marseille's president, Vincent Labrune, said told L'Equipe: "Marseille fans should not get too attached to players because they could not go on forever at the Vélodrome." Ding! Ding! Ding! Start the car!

Brendan Rodgers might be on the brink at Liverpool, but that won't stop him from one final transfer binge: the Northern Irishman is willing to wave cold, hard cash in front of Rafa Benítez in the hope that the Spaniard will take pity on his former club and sell him winger Denis Cheryshev. The 24-year-old featured heavily in Real Madrid's pre-season but only made his first appearance of the campaign at the weekend, coming on as a substitute. He was double spicy on loan at Villarreal last season, which means Liverpool will probably still have to pay way over the odds for him. Shock.

And the Mill can now rest easy at the news that Carlton Cole has found a home! Well nearly, he's poking around Glasgow to find out if the city and a club therein, Celtic, has it 'going on'. Cole is available on a free transfer after leaving West Ham at the end of last season and Ronny Deila is keen as a badger to bring the 31-year-old north of the border. "We will have talks with him and see him in training as well, this week I think," said the Norwegian. "It is not [a trial], he has been in London his whole life, so he has to see what he is coming to and then we will see if it is something that he likes and we like as well." Carlton, Glasgow hosted the Davis Cup semi-final over the weekend! Carlton, the Turner Prize ceremony is there in December! Carlton, Celtic host Raith Rovers in the third round of the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday! What are you waiting for? For more information go to The Guardian.com.