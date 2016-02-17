Football transfer rumours: Manchester United to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Although it is probably only a matter of days until Ed Woodward accidentally renames the Stretford End after Kenny Dalglish, makes Mike Summerbee honorary life president of Manchester United and installs himself as manager, it turns out that everything is going to be all right.

Because while it might seem that United are becoming as directionless as the Mill after a morning spent watching reruns of King of Queens, they're actually going to spend a whopping £60m on the Borussia Dortmund goal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Cynics will presumably respond that this is merely the latest example of positive news about a mega transfer conveniently popping up just after another useless United defeat, designed to keep supporters in line. But they won't be laughing when United have a front three of Messi, Suárez, Ronaldo, Neymar, Aubameyang, Bale, Pogba, Kane, Mahrez and Carlton Cole next season, will they? Sadio Manéwill probably have to play in goal, assuming Woodward beats Manchester City to the signing of the wantaway Southampton forward. Which he obviously will.

There'll be no place for Juan Mata in that attack, though, with the ever so slightly disappointing Spaniard a £25m target for Atlético Madrid. He'd better locate a hitherto unseen appreciation of running if that move comes off, The Guardian reports.

Chelsea still want Max Allegri to leave Juventus for a dispiriting three-month spell at Stamford Bridge that will end with him being replaced in the dugout by Jody Morris.

Besiktas are planning a summer swoop for Roma's Edin Dzeko, who would have been a handy option at City this season.

And finally, Romelu Lukaku has a brother, Jordan. Lukaku junior is 21, he's a left-back, he plays for Oostende, he's wanted by Chelsea and Tottenham. Lucky him. No one wants the Mill.