Football transfer rumours: Manuel Neuer to Manchester City?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Dandruff-free celebrity shampoo-shiller Joe Hart is unlikely to be impressed by The Mirror's back page revelation that his days at Manchester City might be numbered. In a story detailing Pep Guardiola's plans for a "summer clear-out" at Manchester City, the tabloid declares that Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer features prominently on the incoming manager's shopping list.

Head & Shoulders above his easily distracted English counterpart in the shot-stopping and ball-distribution stakes, his arrival at the Etihad would inevitably prompt speculation over Hart's future. Aged 29 and with three years left on his contract at Bayern, Neuer currently earns the thick end of £150,000 per week but could expect to double that in the very unlikely event his club agrees to sell him, the Guardian reports.

In other "summer clear-out" news, Real Madrid are preparing to clear theBernabéu decks come season's end. Midfielder Toni Kroos, captain Sergio Ramos, disco-dancing enthusiast James Rodríguez and self regard's Cristiano Ronaldo have all been deemed surplus to requirements at the under-achieving Spanish side and will be hawked to anyone prepared to pay top dollar.

The number of Premier League midfielders with umlauts in their surnames could increase by one if Rumour Mill staple Ilkay Gündogan finally leaves Borussia Dortmund this summer. The 25-year-old from Gelsenkirchen has a host of admirers in Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus but has his heart set on working with Pep at Manchester City according to something we read ... somewhere. Just a month ago, rumours in Spain suggested Gündogan had already agreed to move to City, prompting whoever runs Dortmund's Twitter account to plead ignorance of the matter. Quizzed about his future earlier this week, Gündogan said he had "nothing new to report".

Speaking of social media, Galatasaray have taken to Twitter to dismiss talk they have received an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for goalkeeper Fernando Muslera as nonsense. At least we think that's what we've done - our Turkish isn't the best, truth be told. In other goalkeeping news, Gazzetta dello Sport have been trumpeting the news that Milan prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma, 17, is sitting behind a desk with pen poised, waiting for somebody to slide a spanking new contract his way, so he can apply the scrawl required to tie him to the club until 2019.

Relatively unsung Barcelona superstar Sergio Busquets is wanted by Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG, according to Spanish daily Sport, who say the midfielder's contract talks at Camp Nou have stalled. What better way to grease the wheels and get them going again, than to be mysteriously linked with three of the biggest clubs in Europe. Eh?

Defeat at the hands of Bournemouth this weekend could spell the end of Steve McClaren's time as Newcastle manager, with the Daily Mail reporting that senior players at the club are surprised he hasn't already been ushered to the door marked "Next!". In other management news, outgoing Manchester City gaffer Manuel Pellegrini is being teed up to replace André Villas-Boas, who's had enough of life at Zenit St Petersburg and plans to leave at the end of the season. And finally, reports from Italy say Roman Abramovich has told Chelsea's players that Antonio Conte will be in charge of the club next season, prompting speculation that Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is being lined up as his successor in the Italy job.

Photograph: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images