Football transfer rumours: Matteo Darmian heading for Juventus?

LONDON. KAZINFORM There was much speculation about the future of Tony Pulis following his absence from a West Brom friendly against Delhi Dynamos at The Hawthorns on Saturday, but the Welshman is expected back at the club on Monday despite rumours he is pondering a future elsewhere.

Rather than run the rule over trialists Marouane Chamakh and Momo Sissoko, who are both free agents, Pulis rocked up at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium to watch Bournemouth take on Milan in a testimonial, but the Mirror report that was always his intention so we shouldn't read too much into the Hawthorns no-show.



Italian sports daily Tuttosport claims Juventus plan to court Matteo Darmian in January, to replace Stephan Lichtsteiner, who hasn't actually gone anywhere ... yet. The Manchester United full-back has yet to feature in a competitive match under José Mourinho and was linked with a move to Inter a few days ago, but now it is the Swiss international who is understood to be off to Inter as he nears the end of his contract. Darmian is being touted as his replacement in Turin, where he is likely to end up playing second fiddle to Dani Alves.



Read more at The Guardian