Football transfer rumours: Paul Pogba to Chelsea?

As any criminally possessive numbskull could tell you, the best way to make someone appreciate the value of love and loyalty is to taunt and threaten them if they ever suggest leaving you. And The Sun would have us believe this morning that that is the approach that some Everton fans have decided to take with John Stones in a bid to convince him to spurn the affections of Chelsea, causing Stones to "flee" his home and take up residence in a hotel. Mind you, The Sun don't exactly have a pristine record when it comes to reporting on the behaviour of fans from Merseyside and besides, Everton seem to be doing a decent job of keeping Chelsea at bay themselves, so let's all move on, shall we?

Angry mobs may soon descend on the home of Paul Pogba, as he, too, is said to be poised to join Chelsea. Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, will finally hook up withManchester City, signing a deal worth around £200,000-per-week. Given that he'll be paying 40% tax on that, it's clear that this is a victory for the common man.

Wolfsburg are going to try to lure Julian Draxler as a replacement, though Arsenalare still sniffing around the Schalke schemer too.

Liverpool's admission of their embarrassingly misguided recruitment last summer continues as they will loan their £20m flop Lazar Markovic toFenerbahce. But there's still no sign of anyone to take Fabio Borini off their hands. Sunderland want Rennes' Ola Toivonen instead. They're also hoping that Napoli's Jonathan de Guzman will be up for a relegation fight, as that would make at least one at the Stadium of Light.

Norwich think that Jonathan Walters is worth only £1.5m. It's true his powers are waning but his inspiring attitude alone is worth £10m in today's market, surely? Anyway, Stoke have told Norwich where to go, and Walters to go nowhere.

Fulham are chasing Nottingham Forest defender Michael Mancienne, which will surely ignite rumours that his biggest fan, Stuart Pearce, is about to take over at Craven Cottage.