ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Mill knows that you should never go back, and not only because of the prohibitive terms of the old restraining order. But in football, if not life, it's probably safe to go back when your first spell was not a success - a theory that, according to certain well-informed snouts, Paul Pogba will put to the test by returning to Old Trafford this summer.

Today's Sun suggests that Bullet-Tooth Jose wants to endear himself to Sir Alex Ferguson some more by bidding £60m for a player who might get a game now that superior midfielders like Park, Rafael, Fabio, Anderson, Tom Cleverley and Darron Gibson have left the club.

Reports that Mourinho will also re-sign Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ravel Morrison are unconfirmed.

Pep Guardiola, mortified to see that Manchester City are down to their last 14 central midfielders, also wants Pogba as part of a £250m spree that may includeAymeric Laporte - exclusively reported by your super soaraway Guardian - andToni Kroos.

With all these potential world-class signings, the Premier League is in serious danger of not making a complete fool of itself in the Champions League next season. But some talent may be exported as well: Paris St-Germain are considering offering GBP46m for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Dani Alves is going to either PSG or Juventus, it says here.

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is wanted by Chelsea - as is, and you'll like this, Christian Benteke. Christian Benteke. Christian Benteke.

Yesterday, the brilliant Henrik Mkhitarayan was going from Dortmund to Spurs. The day before he was going to Arsenal or Chelsea. Today he is definitely, absolutely ohwhoarewekidding going to Juventus.

Tony Pulis will address West Brom's lack of goals by signing QPR defender Steven Caulker, while Southampton want Calum Chambers back on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Last, and - no offence, Dave - emphatically least, Besiktas want Arsenal scapegoatDavid Ospina.



Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com