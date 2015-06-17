ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Don't know about you, but this morning there's a Zen-like calm around the throbbing, whirring, purring supercomputer that trills out the Mill's music to the commuting masses. We're demob happy - it's holiday time now and the reason for holiday time is that the season ended on Monday night with its customary curtain-downer. The only news that could clear our mind of all earthly distractions for the next six weeks was the final, clinching piece of news that Arsenal had launched their kit and the newly-vacant space inside our brain is nothing to do with hearing Héctor Bellerín's reaction, probably an exclusive hot take to somebody, that: "It's really nice, obviously red and white like people like it!" No, the Mill does not feel any the less intelligent for that; it's a cue for us to be ourselves, so we're off to buy whichever travel guide Jack Grealish purchased and have ourselves a nice time.

Must have been a relief, though, for Arsenal to struggle through and get that launch over the line because things like signing footballers can get in the way slightly. Perhaps they won't have to worry about such inconveniences for a while, though - there are suggestions that their move for Petr Cech might be hijacked byParis Saint-Germain, who, like a highwayman at Turnpike Lane, have guns drawn and plan to gallop off with the goalkeeper after shoving a £150,000-a-week, five-year contract in front of his disbelieving face. Cech is thought to favour a switch to the Gunners, but negotiations have foundered over his request to beatbox at next June's big away kit reveal.

The heart is a funny thing and apparently Paul Pogba has his set firmly onBarcelona ahead of Manchester. That still won't deter Manchester City, who have been making eyes at the Juventus midfielder since the dawn of time but deny having made an £82m bid just yet, but will their doggedness be enough to persuade the Frenchman that the Etihad is nicer than the Eixample?

What else? Surely everyone else is now knocking off too. Apparently not, becauseReal Madrid are still nibbling away at David de Gea in the continuation of a saga that should ensure the Mill stays fed this summer - but Manchester United are to reject the cheapskates' measly first offer. There remain suggestions that a United deal for Hugo Lloris could expedite the whole thing and leave us out on the street, though.

United might put up rather less of a struggle if Newcastle front up some cash forJesse Lingard, with Steve McClaren looking to sign a player he brought to Derby on loan during the season that finished on Monday. But perhaps Louis van Gaal could use the cash - they'd been hoping to sign the Valencia defender Nicolás Otamendi for a perfectly reasonable £25m but have been told to go a whole £10m higher and meet the Argentinian's release clause.

Far closer to completion, though, is Southampton's move for the Málaga forwardJuanmi, who told Ronald Koeman his name with a slightly upwards inflection and was greeted with the reply "Yes, we do". Apparently £5.1m would see that through, although there are other vultures hovering - including McClaren.

A couple more Arsenal bits to finish with. The release of next season's training jerseys is being complicated by their interest in Karim Benzema, whose Real Madrid future seems in doubt once more, while reports in Germany say Julian Draxler, the Schalke midfielder who was heavily linked with them a year or two back, would not mind slipping on their new red and white outfit next season. Red and white. Like people like it, Kazinform refers to the Guardian.com.