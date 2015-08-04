Football transfer rumours: Roberto Soldado to leave Spurs for Villarreal?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Almost two years to the day since Spanish striker Roberto Soldado became Tottenham's club record signing at £26m, the club are preparing to offload the 30-year-old for less than half that amount. Soldado surfed into White Hart Lane on a point break of optimism, his confidence soaring on the back of 30 goals he'd scored for Valencia in the previous season.

Now look at the poor sod; two years and just seven league goals later, Soldado is on the verge of returning to the south-east of Spain, where Villarreal are believed to have tabled a bid of £11m to secure his services. In the event of his departure from Spurs, he will become the fourth of seven players signed in the wake of Gareth Bale's departure to Real Madrid to be offloaded this summer, following in the footsteps of Vlad Chiriches, Etienne Capoue and Paulinho. Kazinform refers to the Guardian. Spanish newspaper Sport has reported that Real Madrid's Russian winger Denis Cheryshev has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Bernabéu, where he is admired but firmly behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the pecking order. Having decided the 24-year-old from Nizhny Novgorod would be a good fit for the Raheem Sterling-shaped hole left in their squad this summer, Liverpool's famous transfer committee have consulted the minutes of their last meeting to confirm they agreed to bid the thick end of £15m for Cheryshev. Arsenal have also been linked with the player, who impressed on a loan spell at Villarreal last season. With new signing Jermain Lens having opened his account in a pre-season friendly against Hannover on Saturday, his manager Dick Advocaat is ready to dabble further in the transfer market by bringing Ruben Kazan's French midfielder Yann M'Vila to Sunderland. M'Vila will undergo a medical in the north-east today, while another midfielder Leroy Fer, formerly of Norwich and now at QPR, is also expected to arrive in a season-long loan as he attempts to pull off the extraordinary achievement of securing three successive relegations from the Premier League with three clubs. With the striker Connor Wickhamalmost certain to join Crystal Palace, Sunderland have also been linked withAlexandre Pato, who has been quietly impressing at Sao Paulo on loan from Corinthians after falling off the radar in the wake of his departure from an injury-punctuated spell at Milan. In considerably less samba-flavoured Sunderland speculation, the club have also expressed an interest in bringingJordan Rhodes to Wearside and will be mindful of the fact that nearby Middlesbrough have already had a £12m offer for the Blackburn striker rejected. Boro are rumoured to be lining up an increased bid of £14m. Having been omitted from Louis van Gaal's Manchester United pre-season tour squad, Rafael da Silva is just a couple of coughs for the doctor away from concluding a £2.1m move to Ligue 1 side Lyon after seven years at Old Trafford. Elsewhere in the north-west of England, Everton are monitoring Liverpool's pursuit of Barcelona winger Adama Traoré. Barcelona are understood to wantPhilippe Coutinho as part of the deal and should Liverpool fail to include him, Everton may hijack their efforts to prise the 19-year-old away from Camp Nou. Arsène Wenger was quick to bluntly dismiss talk of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema coming to the Emirates after his side's Community Shield win, despite reports in the Spanish press that he has already counted out £45.6m in used 50s to cover the cost of the 26-year-old French striker. Having gone missing in action last week, sparking an amusing global manhunt conducted by various concerned citizens, Manchester United winger Ángel Di María has been spotted in Doha, where he will undergo a medical before finally signing for Paris Saint-Germain. In other sheikh-owned rich club news, Manchester City suits will be displeased to hear that Wolfsburg manager Dieter Hecking thinks Kevin de Bruyne is uninterested in going to the Etihad, even if the player has intimated that a move to City could be too good to turn down. Atalanta's Tunisian defender Yohan Benalouane has told the Bergamo Post that he's off to Leicester City for £5.6m, but revealed the only reason he left the Serie A club is because it was too much money for them to turn down. "I left the training camp in tears on Friday, because I really care for everyone," he said. "I didn't want to leave Atalanta and would gladly have stayed, but an offer of €8m is a lot for a club like Atalanta." Leicester's attempts to sign the Chilean defenderCharles Aranguiz from Internacional for £10.6m have been less successful, as the 26-year-old is holding out for a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle will be farmed out on loan to Championship side Fulham, while his manager Alan Pardew's attempts to sign Fabricio Coloccinifrom Newcastle are being thwarted by his former employer's unwillingness to sell the Argentinian. Or sell the Argentinian to a club managed by Alan Pardew. And finally, West Ham have identified the Atlético Madrid striker Raúl Jiménez as a potential replacement for the injured Enner Valencia, but could face competition for the Mexican's services from Swansea City now that Bafetimbi Gomis is once again rumoured to be agitating for a move.