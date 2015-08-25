Football transfer rumours: West Ham or Everton to sign Adnan Januzaj on loan?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With just over a week remaining until the transfer window closes and the curtains are drawn, Everton are reported to have cooled their interest in the Dynamo Kiev winger Andriy Yarmolenko and have turned their gaze to Bernard instead. The Brazilian playmaker currently lines out for Shakhtar Donetsk, another Ukrainian club that is currently in turmoil having been exiled to Lviv due to conflict in their own locale.

A diminutive left-footed midfielder who stands just 5ft 4in in his socks, Bernard Anício Caldeira Duarte hails from Belo Horizonte in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais and is a former team-mate of Ronaldinho and Jô, with whom he played for Atlético Mineiro. Speedy, technically gifted and blessed with plenty of tricks in his locker, Bernard is believed to be unhappy with life in Ukraine and agitating for a move. He wouldn't be the first Brazilian to leave Shakhtar this summer, with Douglas Costa, Luiz Adriano, Ilsinho and Fernando having already stampeded towards the exit door.

Still reeling from their 4-3 defeat at home to Bournemouth, West Ham are understood to be considering taking Manchester United's winger Adnan Januzajto the Boleyn Ground on loan but will have to duke it out with Everton in the fight for his scraw. In south London, Crystal Palace would like to add Charlie Austin to their stockpile of strikers, but aren't prepared to pay the £15m QPR want for him. Bournemouth and Newcastle are monitoring the situation with interest.

Having been left out of West Brom's squad for Sunday's match against Chelseabecause his manager Tony Pulis felt he wasn't in the right frame of mind to play,Saido Berahino is expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes. Tottenham Hotspur remain the frontrunners to acquire the striker's services for £20m, although Pulis claims no fewer than 14 other clubs are interested in securing his signature. "He's a young lad who needs to be protected," he said. "There's loads of stuff going on in his mind and there are loads of clubs, not one but 15, saying things and doing things. I'm not talking any more about it."

Some reports in the ether suggest Arsenal want Edinson Cavani from PSG, while others say the Gooners will attempt to torpedo the record £42m they paid for Mesut Özil by offering Real Madrid £50m for Karim Benzema. In Italy, the Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has announced that he's already agreed to take Chelsea's winger Juan Cuadrado to Turin on loan. "It is true, Cuadrado will arrive on loan and we want to give [Juventus manager] Max Allegri the best possible players to work with," he said. "The opportunity to get Cuadrado presented itself and we took it. Now, it is up to Allegri, who is an excellent coach."

Elsewhere in Italy, Milan big cheese Adriano Galliani has announced the Serie A side, who were beaten by Fiorentina on Sunday, has confirmed that his club are in talks with Liverpool over taking Mario Balotelli back to the San Siro. "There are negotiations with Liverpool for a loan, but we have not reached an agreement on wages," said Galliani. "We want a loan with a portion of the wages paid by us and another portion by Liverpool. We want Balo because we are convinced this lad realises that this is absolutely his last chance. I hope he understands that."

Having rejected Norwich City's £1.5m bid for Jonathan Walters, the Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has confirmed he'd like the striker to stay at the Britannia. With just one year left on his contract, the Republic of Ireland international wants an extension which Stoke seem unwilling to give him, while Norwich fans made their feelings about the former Ipswich Town player clear through the medium of song on Saturday, even though he was absent from proceedings through illness. "He wants a bit more in terms of length of contract, that's fair to say, but we hope we can come to an agreement," said Hughes. "If he doesn't sign, then we will probably just keep him and run his contract down."

And finally, Manchester City could loan central defender Jason Denayer to Bayer Leverkusen, while Leeds United want to take Watford striker Fernando Forestierito Elland Road for the princely sum of £3m, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com. Photograph: Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images