Football transfer rumours: will Arsenal now move for Alexandre Lacazette?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "I've said many times before we are working very hard still to get one or two more players in," said Arsène Wenger after his side's 4-3 home humbling by Liverpool on Sunday, and there is some evidence that they might even succeed: Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette, a long-term target, has indicated that he will accept a big-money move to the Premier League, wowing viewers of Canal+ after his hat-trick against Nancy in Ligue 1's opening weekend by coming to the logically-robust conclusion that "if offers come in that I cannot refuse, I don't want to refuse them". As exclusively revealed by the Mill back in April, Arsenal are also interested in the Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina - he still belonged to Marseille then, mind - but a rumoured bid of €16m isn't going to cut much mustard here, with the Bianconeri expecting at least €4m more and Schalke also keen.

Quique Sánchez Flores's cunning ruse of buying Spanish footballers while at Watford, coaxing them to a string of terrible performances and then signing them for a song after getting the boot by the Hornets and moving back to his homeland continues to bear fruit - having already snapped up José Manuel Jurado for his new employers, Espanyol, he's apparently about to raid Hertfordshire once again, this time for Mario Suárez - signed from Fiorentina for £4m in January and now, we're told, available on a free.

Juventus have been repeatedly linked with Internazionale's Marcelo Brozovic of late, and the good news for them is that it looks like the Croatia midfielder could indeed be on his way. The bad news is, Inter's Erick Thohir has stipulated that he can go anywhere but to Turin; Chelsea are considered a potential alternative destination. On his way into Inter, meanwhile, is Wolfsburg's Luiz Gustavo, while on his way out of Turin is the centre-back Nikola Maksimovic, whose relationship with the Torino manager, Sinisa Mihajlovic, appears to have broken down to such a comic extent that he has now fled training and returned to his native Serbia, to await a potential transfer to either Napoli or - them again - Chelsea. "He has shown a lack of respect towards the club that pays him," roared Mihajlovic at this development. "He must accept responsibility for his actions and the club must take a hard line with him."

Also in Italy, Sassuolo have turned down the chance to end Mario Balotelli's Liverpool misery, or Liverpool's Mario Balotelli misery, whichever.

Blackburn are considering a big move for 6ft 7in Abdoul Ba, the Lens centre-back. Big only in terms of the size of the player involved - the Sun predict it will be "a bargain deal". Bristol City are also after a centre-half, but their chosen target isn't so much tall as Long - Kevin Long, who is on his way from Burnley for a cool half mill. Meanwhile Newcastle's Paul Dummett, about whose name or height there is no obvious pun, is being chased by Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Brom.Wigan, too, are going shopping, eyeing up the Bolton striker Craig Davies and the QPR midfielder James Perch, who only left the DW Stadium last summer after a two-year stint.

