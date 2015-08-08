Football transfer rumours: Will Manchester United sign Sergio Ramos?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Vincent Kompany and Eliaquim Mangala can't be any worse than they were last season, one would have assumed, with reference to probability models and other complex data. Still, Manchester City aren't taking any unnecessary chances, and are accordingly hot-footing after Diego Godín of Atlético Madrid.

They've bid £28m for the centre-back, though he's turned down their paltry opening sub-Sterling gambit of £88,000 a week. The dance continues, Kazinform cites the Guardian. The dance also continues between Manchester United and Sergio Ramos. It's been an extended hi-NRG affair, set to music so relentlessly vigorous and up-tempo it makes the work of Giorgio Moroder sound like Galaxie 500. And it shows no sign of abating, as United's hopes of striking a deal that looked dead in the water have been revived by Real Madrid's refusal to cough up £135,000 a week for the defender. Aidy Ward copped a lot of flak but he really did do quite a job for young Raheem, you know. Manchester United have also been tripping the light fantastic with Pedro, daddio. However this once-jaunty jig is threatening to turn into the most weary of trudges. Barcelona want £23m but United only want to pay £17m. Old Trafford chief executive, Ed Woodward, is likely to continue playing hardball as he's on a roll and high on life, having just prised £44.3m out of Paris Saint-Germain for one of the biggest Argentinian ponies outside of the international polo scene. Over to Arsenal, where for some time they've been looking for a dependable striker who doesn't try to walk the ball into the net, spend half his time faffing around on the wing, or send headers whistling over the bar from six yards. Karim Benzema may well be what they're after, with a title push in mind, though Arsène Wenger insists he's not interested. It's almost as though he's obsessed with the strange aesthetic beauty of glorious imperfection. You'll have noticed all of the deals mentioned today are more likely to collapse than go through. Which makes this a particularly unsatisfying Rumour Mill, but hey, we're not the ones making this stuff up, don't shoot the messenger. Here's another two mooted transfers doomed to failure: Aston Villa want Joleon Lescott and Emmanuel Adebayor but Lescott is set to sign a new deal with West Bromwich Albion, while Adebayor doesn't fancy life in ATV Land. However, a bid for the Spurs winger Aaron Lennon hasn't been nixed yet, so hope springs eternal for the Villa, at least until Bournemouth have done their worst on Saturday. And finally West Ham United, buoyed by the news they won't have to goon around in the Europa League any more this season, are looking to build on the feel-good factor by landing the Liverpool striker Fabio Borini. So not a bumper crop today but fair's fair, the season starts on Saturday, people have things on their mind.