Football transfer rumours: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Chelsea?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - So who's a fan of Zlatan? No? But he does and says all that crazy stuff! He did that overhead kick that time! And swaggers around saying how dead good he is! And what about that story in his autobiography where he went to play on his Xbox instead of staying in the hospital with his poorly kid? What a card! Still, it would be quite entertaining to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Premier League, even if you think he's a bit of a donk, and those dreams could be about to come true with José Mourinho apparently deciding that there just isn't enough chaos in his Chelsea team. Word is he's going to get the big Swede in at the end of the season, when his contract at PSG expires, Ibrahimovic in theory the man to solve all those goal-scoring woes and so forth. Hmm. We shall see.

Want a screeching, toe-curling, contrived link? Well strap in. Back in the 1970s, Chelsea were often linked with high fashion, the King's Road and all that, but (wait for it) now it seems that Manchester United are the ones setting the trends (we did warn you), with Bayern Munich supposedly taking their lead and joining them in the hunt for a player. The player in question is Sadio Mané, scorer of three whole goals this season who, while a good player, apparently has an absolutely cracking agent too. Oh, and Chelsea are thought to be interested as well. On reflection, that would have been a better link. Ah well.

Mané isn't the only player United have their eye on, mind - they're also said to be keeping their beady ones on West Ham's Reece Oxford, the whelp who impressed so many in West Ham's win over Arsenal at the start of the season but who, perhaps sensibly, hasn't really been seen much since. And should they sign both Mané and Oxford, those players could be doing their respective things for a new manager at some point, with United said to be putting the feelers out to Carlo Ancelotti and Max Allegri, although the latter reckons he's perfectly happy where he is.

All of that is way in the future, problems for another day, but Arsenal have a rather more urgent issue to overcome. Specifically, that all of their midfielders keep falling over, with Santi Cazorla joining Francis Coquelin and half of their other players in the crocked pot. So, therefore, thusly, as a consequence, Arsène Wenger might have to reach those short arms into those long pockets and buy someone this January, and that someone could be William Carvalho, the Sporting midfielder and a man linked with the Gunners for quite some time but one that they might now have to get in out of necessity. They're also said to be taking a good, hard, long look at Rúben Neves, also a midfielder and also playing in Portugal, but this time for Porto, with Wenger having sent his old mate Luís Boa Morte to give yer man the once over. Which is nice.

Just across town, Tottenham could be gettin' busy this January too, as they might be set to take another swing at recruiting Saido Berahino, presumably so delighted with how their first try at buying the striker from West Brom went. Tip, lads: don't slap £20 on the table, stare Jeremy Peace in the eye and say "Final offer, take it or leave it" then wait until the very last minute to come back in with £21. Just a bit of friendly negotiating advice for you there. Spurs are also looking at wrapping up their existing players and putting a big bow on them, with contract talks set to begin with Nacer Chadli, Mousa Dembélé and Jan Vertonghen. Speaking of new contracts, Borussia Dortmund are looking to giveSven Bender a fresh deal, having been dead good and that in defence for them so far this season.

"It's football so you never know," said Steve McClaren this week about the prospects of him keeping his job at Newcastle. Well, seemingly some people do know, with reports suggesting - or, rather, stating quite explicitly - that he has two games to save his job, and that if they receive shoeings from Liverpool this weekend and/or Tottenham next, then he'll be quietly given his severance package of one of those giant Sports Direct mugs and sent on his way.

A quick line from Italy, where Jürgen Klopp is supposedly getting creative about the whole Mario Balotelli situation, and will ask for keeper Diego López in a swap deal, despite Kloppo claiming that he was perfectly happy with his goalies, thank you very much.

Finally - and you'll like this - Harry Redknapp is supposedly close to agreeing a £10m deal to get involved with Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates. Bloody foreigners coming in at a club with whom they have no history, eh?

For more information go to The Guardian.com