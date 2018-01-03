Footballer wins €1 million lottery jackpot
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Irish football player Kevin O'Connor won €1 million on the National Lottery, TASS reports.
According to The Irish Times, the player received the winning ticket as a Christmas gift from his uncle who wished the athlete "the best of luck".
22-year-old O'Connor is a defender of Preston North End Football Club playing in the Championship, the second tier of the English football league system.
A rising Irish football star Kevin O’Connor who plays for Preston North End collected his €1 Million on the Christmas Millionaire Raffle🎉 pic.twitter.com/V3gMJ2Ah04— The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) 2 января 2018 г.