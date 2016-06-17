Footballer Zidane to help sell Mumbai luxury home project

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Zinedine Zidane is renowned for his prowess on the football field. Now a Mumbai developer is counting on the retired French football star's power off the pitch to revive flagging sales in the city's luxury home market.

Kanakia Spaces Pvt has hired the former attacking midfielder to market a high-end residential project named Paris in Mumbai’s new business district in the northern part of the city called Bandra. Zidane has been signed on as the project’s wellness brand ambassador to design the development’s fitness and sports areas. The company did not disclose how much it’s paying for Zidane’s brand endorsement.

Kanakia, which is counting on the star power of Zizou, as 43-year-old Zidane was nicknamed during his career, features a four-story replica of the Eiffel Tower and a reproduction of the Louvre Pyramid at the Paris project. The builder has sold about 43 percent of the 464 apartments for sale at the development, where units range from 760 square feet to 1,300 square feet and cost between 37.6 million rupees ($559,000) and 64 million rupees, the company said.

Indian developers are finding new ways to attract homebuyers to their luxury developments in Mumbai, where the number of unsold homes is at a record as prices hover near all-time highs. Novel offerings to boost sales range from free BMW automobiles to day spas for pampered pets and sports-themed apartment complexes.

