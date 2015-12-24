For 15 years over 3 thousand licenses issued in the field of nuclear energy use - Shkolnik

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For 15 years, more than 3 thousand licenses have been issued for works in the field of atomic energy use, Energy Minister Vladimir Shkolnik has said at today's plenary session of the Senate.

"During this period more than 3 thousand licenses have been issued to conduct works in the field of atomic energy," Vladimir Shkolnik said.

According to him, number of organizations and businesses that operate in the field of nuclear energy is increasing. The minister said that at present Kazakhstan has 5 nuclear facilities, 4 storage of radioactive waste, hundreds of radiation installations, several thousand of ionizing radiation sources used in medicine, industry and science, according to Primeminister.kz .

The relevant draft law "On Use of Atomic Energy" provides for the establishment of categories of radiation hazard facilities and sources of ionizing radiation for the purpose of distinguishing the safety requirements, the procedure for making a decision about the construction of nuclear plants and disposal requirements for companies operating in this field.