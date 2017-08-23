For the first time ever Kazakhstani enters IFBB Pro League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty resident Sergey Sereshev was awarded an IFBB Pro card.

As it follows from the official notification letter, the athlete was included in the professional league for his merits in the Federation. Among Sergey Sereshev's regalia are victories in the championships in Kazakhstan and Asia, as well as in "classic bodybuilding" at the Arnold Classic Europe 2015.

According to official IFBB representative in Kazakhstan Alexander Kolyuka, all fitness and bodybuilding competitions in which Kazakhstani athletes participate are considered "Amateur" and in order to receive a Pro card an athlete has to be a member of the Federation and achieve a series of victories at the national and world level.

According to the Kazakhstan Bodybuilding Federation, Sergey Sereshev already started receiving contract proposals. The athlete is currently preparing for the Arnold Classic Europe 2017.