For the first time ever snow leopard caught on trail camera at Ile-Alatau park

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A snow leopard and her kittens were for the first time ever caught on the trail camera at the Ile-Alatau National Park, Kazinform reports.

The State National Natural Park gets the first unique video footage capturing three snow leopards. As initially estimated, the camera caught snow leopard kittens probably of 1.5 years old and their mom," the park's Facebook account reads.



Last year the cameras caught animal tracks of the snow leopard at Katon-Karagay national park.