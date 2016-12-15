Forbes names Vladimir Putin world's most influential person again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forbes magazine published its World's Most Powerful People 2016 list on Wednesday, December 14.

Russian President Vladimir Putin topped the ranking for the fourth time in a row.



According to the magazine, Putin has spread Russia's influence in nearly every corner of the world. And he continues to achieve his goals.



Forbes put US president-elect Donald Trump on the second place in this year's ranking. Coming in third is Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany and the "backbone of the European Union".



Another two in the top five are Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th) and Pope Francis (5th).



There is another Russian on the list, billionaire Alisher Usmanov ranked 58th. Current US President Barack Obama is at the 48th place. ExxonMobil CEO and Trump's Pick for Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson, is at the 24th place.