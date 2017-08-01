Forbes: Owner of major steel company leads rating of Russia's richest people

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Owner of Russian steelmaker Severstal Alexei Mordashov outpaced Leonid Mikhelson, major shareholder of national gas producer Novatek, in the rating of the richest Russians, Forbes said on Monday.

Mordashov's wealth is estimated to be $16.8 bln, followed by Mikhelson with $16.2 bln, it said.

"The ascent of Mordashov was facilitated by a significant decline in Mikhelson's wealth estimate because of a drop in Novatek shares price, rather than by growth in the value of his own assets," the publication noted, TASS reports.

Mordashov's assets value rose by $63 mln from the last rating update, Forbes said.