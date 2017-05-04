Forbes ranks Golovkin 2nd among world's P4P moneymakers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forbes magazine has released the updated rankings of boxing's top 15 P4P moneymakers, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Unbeaten Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin is ranked 2nd in the updated rankings.



Golovkin's potential opponent Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez dominates the rankings.



British boxer Anthony Joshua skyrocketed to the third spot of the rankings after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of their epic battle this past weekend. Klitschko slid to №5 of the rankings.