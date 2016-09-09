Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles due to door problems

CHICAGO. KAZINFORM Ford said on Thursday that it is recalling an additional 1.5 million cars from its U.S. and Mexican markets after complaints of faulty vehicle doors that could swing open while the vehicles are still moving.

According to a Ford statement on its website. With an earlier recall of nearly 830,000 cars, the total of recalled Ford vehicle in North America this year reached nearly 2.4 million units.



Ford said the malfunction in vehicle door is caused by a weak spring tab in the door lathes that could break, which could lead to doors being unable to close or swinging open while the vehicle is in motion.



"In the affected vehicles, the pawl spring tab in the side door latch could break" , Ford said Thursday, "A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a 'door-will-not-close' condition. A door that opens while driving increases the risk of injury."



Vehicles affected by the recall include cars, SUVs and vans. While about 2 million of the recalled vehicles are in the United States, more than 29,000 are in Canada and Mexico.



The door latch trouble first emerged in 2014 and has affected much of Ford' s North American models, including 2013-15 Ford C-MAX and Ford Escape, 2012-15 Ford Focus, 2015 Ford Mustang and Lincoln MKC and 2014-16 Ford Transit Connect.



In 2015, a U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation showed that 1,200 customers complained about doors failing to close properly. Ford has recalled more than 3 million vehicles due to the problem.



Source: Xinhua