Forecast calls for warmer weekend with no precipitation expected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Though the weather before the Day of Constitution might have been dicey, those traveling home or beginning their holiday shopping this weekend can be thankful for a clear, increasingly warmer forecast.

Weather without precipitation is expected in major parts of the republic. However, rains and thunderstorms will hit the northern, northwest, and the mountainous areas of the southeast. Fog will blanket the northern and eastern areas of the country, the Emergency Committee reported. Foggy weather is also predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions. Strong winds of 15-20 mps will blow in Kostanay and Pavlodar regions. Fog, frosts up to -3C is forecasted for East Kazakhstan region. Extreme fire danger still persists in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions.