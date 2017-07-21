Forecasters give out weekend weather in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Occasional rains with thunderstorms in the north and dry hot weather in the south of the country are expected, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet.

As reported in the weather forecast for July 22, 23 and 24, the atmospheric fronts, associated with the cyclone moving through the Urals to the Western Siberia, will affect the weather in the northern half of the republic. As the fronts advance eastward, they will cause intermittent rains, thunderstorms, squally winds during thunderstorms, and possible hail as well.

The southern half of Kazakhstan will continue to be in the zone of high atmospheric pressure, and the heat will not only persist, but will also intensify. The maximum temperature in the south and south-west is expected to be +33 +38 degrees Centigrade, and even up to 42ºС in some areas, while the southeast and the center will feel +30+38 deg.

Weather in Astana

July 22: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind: easterly, southeasterly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature: +14 +16° C at night, +28 +30° C in the daytime.

July 23: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind: south-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18° C at night, +31 +33° C in the daytime.

July 24: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind: south-westerly changing to north-westerly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +19 +21° C at night, +31 +33° C in the daytime.

Weather in Almaty

July 22: variable cloudiness, without precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +18 +20° С at night, +32 +34° С in the daytime.

July 23: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +18 +20° С at night, +32 +34 ° С in the daytime.

July 24: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +18 +20° C at night, +33 +35° C in the daytime.