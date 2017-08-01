Forecasters predict changeable weather in August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The mean air temperature in August is expected to be around the climatic norm throughout the country, Kazhydromet reports.

"The monthly precipitation is assumed to be below the norm in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, in most of Aktobe and in certain areas of Kyzylorda regions. As for the rest of Kazakhstan, the rainfall rate is expected to be about and above the norm," the report says.

Influenced by the active cyclone, the unstable weather pattern will persist all over the country: rains, northwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

In the middle of the first ten-day period, almost the entire territory of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of the anticyclone from the European part of Russia. As far the anticyclone moves from the west to the east of the country, at the end of the ten-day period there will be air temperature increase and clear dry weather. Air temperature in the daytime will be up to +25 +30 degrees in the northern part of the republic and +30 +35 degrees Centigade in the south.

According to the long-term forecast, cooler days with rains will be followed by short-term air temperature increase in the middle of the second and third periods of the month.