Forecasters predict cloudy weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet published weather forecast for January 28-30, says Kazinform correspondent.

"At the weekend it will be mostly cloudy with rain in most m\parts of the country. Rapidly changing atmospheric processes lead to rapid weather changes. So in the coming weekend and beginning of next week weather in the country will be influenced by alternating weather fronts and anticyclone. It is expected to be mostly cloudy, with precipitation and short-term clearing", the report reads.

In western and central regions temperature is expected to increase. Same in northern, eastern and southern with a later decrease. In general, temperature will remain above normal, except of in west regons, where it will be around or below the norm by 2-3º C.