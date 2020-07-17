Forecasters predict heat, strong wind for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hot weather without precipitation is still preserved in most of the republic, RSE «Kazhydromet» informs.

15-23 mps wind is expected in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.

Hail is forecast for Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storm will hit some parts of Mangistau region.

Fervent heat is expected during the day in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, south of East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty regions.