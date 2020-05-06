  • kz
    Forecasters predict thunderstorm, rude wind in Kazakhstan May 7

    17:30, 06 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet predicts thunderstorm and strong wind in Kazakhstan on May 7, Kazinform reports.

    15-20 mps southeast wind is expected in Almaty region and Taldykorgan.

    Thunderstorm, southeastern wind gusting to 15-20 mps are predicted for Turkestan region.

    Thunderstorm is also expected in the city of Shymkent on May 7.

    A dust storm, eastern wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region.

    Strong wind of 15-20 mps is also predicted for southern parts of Aktobe region.


