    Forecasters predict thunderstorms, rude winds in three regions

    23:15, 09 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    On May 10, a thunderstorm is expected in some parts of North Kazakhstan region. 15-20 mps southeast wind will blow in the region and in the city of Petropavlovsk. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm and southwest wind gusting to 15-20 mps are forecast for Kostanay and Akmola regions. Chance of storm in the areas is 90-95%.


