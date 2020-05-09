Forecasters predict thunderstorms, rude winds in three regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

On May 10, a thunderstorm is expected in some parts of North Kazakhstan region. 15-20 mps southeast wind will blow in the region and in the city of Petropavlovsk. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm and southwest wind gusting to 15-20 mps are forecast for Kostanay and Akmola regions. Chance of storm in the areas is 90-95%.