  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Forecasters predict warming in most regions of Kazakhstan

    10:32, 23 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Temperature above normal is predicted in most regions of the country within the next three days.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstanis will enjoy cloudless weather without precipitation.
    However, western and northern regions of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of warm weather fronts shifting from the European part of Russia. Thus, snowfall, wind of 15-20 mps and black ice is expected in the western and northern parts of the country.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!