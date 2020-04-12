  • kz
    Forecasters predict windy weather for Kazakhstan

    09:35, 12 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A large anticyclone will affect the major part of Kazakhstan’s territory, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog is expected during night and in the morning in Akmola, West Kazakhstan regions. 15-20 mps wind will blow in the areas.

    Wind intensification is expected to be 15-20 mps in Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions. Forecasters predict fog in some parts of the regions.

    Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Turkestan, Atyrau regions.

    Dense fog patches will cover some areas of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.

