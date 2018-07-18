  • kz
    Forecasters warn of dangerous heat in several regions of Kazakhstan

    19:56, 18 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather alerts have been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the weather forecasters, on July 19, Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm and hail. The southeasterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s during the thunderstorm.

    Besides, a thunderstorm and an 18 m/s northeasterly wind are expected tomorrow in Aktobe region.

    On July 19, Turkestan region will see a 15-20 m/s easterly wind causing a dust storm. Moreover, in the daylight hours July 19-21, an excessive heat ranging from +40 to +43 degrees Celcius is expected in most of the region.

    As to Kyzylorda region, there will be a northeasterly, easterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s and a dust storm in the morning and afternoon on July 19-21. On July 20-21, the air temperature will reach + 43 degrees C.

     

