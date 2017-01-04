Forecasters warn of unstable weather January 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In most parts of Kazakhstan weather will be unstable, with the movement of atmospheric fronts precipitations are in places.

In some places fog, black ice, strong winds in places with snowstorms in north and central regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m/s (in places 23-28 m/s) with blizzard and ice will strike Akmola region.

Winds up to 18-20 m/s (23-28 m/s in places) are expected in Almaty region in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake. At night - fog, black ice.

Fog will blanket some areas of Zhambyl region as well. Region will see black ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s at night.

In places of Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions blizzard, black ice, strong winds (15-20 m/s) are expected.

In Kostanai, North Kazakhstan regions wind gusts up to 23 m/s are expected.

In Pavlodar region blizzard, black ice, strong wind (17-22 m/s).

In the East Kazakhstan region in places snowstorm, fog and strong wind (15-20 m/s) with gusts up to 25 m/s are expected.

In South, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions in places fog, blackice, winds up to 15-20 m/s and in place of Karaganda regions the blizzard are expected. In Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions foggy in places black ice. In Mangistau region patchy fog.