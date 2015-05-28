  • kz
    Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan to meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria

    20:13, 28 May 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov plans to hold a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Geneva, Y. Idrissov informed at the press conference on the Syrian crisis in Astana today.

    "I plan my official meeting with Mr. Mitura. As you know, Mr. Mistura has been holding special consultations in Geneva for about a month already. He is also meeting a lot of people, representatives who are somehow involved in the situation regarding the Syrian crisis and have an opportunity to have a positive impact on settlement of the crisis. The consultations will be held by mid-June. I will try to have a meeting with him by that time," Y. Idrissov added.

    Middle East UN Diplomacy News
