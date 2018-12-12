Foreign ambassadors present credentials to President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev received credentials from foreign ambassadors accredited in Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate all of you on the official beginning of your diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan. It is quite symbolic that today's ceremony is held on the eve of the Independence Day [Ed note: Independence Day marked on the 16th of December annually]. Over 27 years of independence we've become a modern state with dynamically developing economy. We pay special attention to preserving peace and public consent in the society and improving the wellbeing of our people," President Nazarbayev said at the ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence.





The Head of State added that in order to join the world's top 30 developed countries Kazakhstan has been carrying out ambitious reforms.



Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Kazakhstan Mohammad Farhad Azimi, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kazakhstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan Gintautas Vasiulis, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan Majid Samadzade and Ambassador of Armenia to Kazakhstan Gagik Ghalachyan presented their credentials to the Kazakh leader.