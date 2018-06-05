Foreign diplomats arrange charity concert timed to Astana's 20th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign diplomats are set to perform during the Charity Concert on the occasion of the Astana's 20th anniversary called Happy Birthday, Astana! The diplomats and friends for Astana, Kazinform reports.

Ilija Psaltirov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Macedonia to Kazakhstan, broke the news at a press conference at the Central Communications Service on Tuesday.



According to the Macedonian diplomat, foreign dignitaries accredited in the Kazakh capital wanted to somehow contribute to the celebration of its 20th milestone. So, they came up with the idea to arrange a concert and show that they have not only diplomatic but also musical skills.



Ambassador Psaltirov will bid farewell to Kazakhstan in late October. The outgoing diplomat composed a song called Happy Birthday, Astana!, his parting gift to the Kazakh capital.



During the press conference, Ilija Psaltirov admitted that back in Macedonia he used to write songs and compose music and he wanted to present Astana a memorable gift. The song dedicated to Astana is written in English, Kazakh and Russian.



"My heart is overwhelmed with love and gratitude to the Kazakh capital and I regret I have to leave this beautiful city and its wonderful people. Perhaps, that is why it took me only two days to write the song. I hope Kazakhstanis will like it," the Macedonian diplomat added.



Happy Birthday, Astana! Charity Concert is set to be held at 7:00 p.m. on June 9 at the KazMedia Hall.



The Ministries of Information and Communications and Foreign Affairs, KazMedia Center, the Diplomatic Corpsof Astana and many other associations supported the event.