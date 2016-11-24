Foreign diplomats familiarized with EXPO-2017 security measures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A joint meeting of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 with the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan was held today in Astana, Kazinform refers to the press service of the company.

The participants discussed EXPO accreditation and security related issues.

Vice Chairman of the Board of NC Astana EXPO-2017 Erbol Shormanov told about preparation for the event and noted that all the activities go on schedule.



"The preparations are under way. On October 31st we began to hand over the international pavilions to the participants. Special attention is being paid to security of our visitors. We studied in detail the international experience of Shanghai, Yeosu, Milan as well as Sochi and Baku,” said Mr.Shormanov.

The accreditation system for the EXPO starts December this year. A Call Centre will be launched and all facilities of the exhibition have been equipped with modern systems of video surveillance, fire extinguishing and security alarm systems. A special logistics scheme has been developed for comfortable transportation of visitors and guests of EXPO and groups of firefighters and medics will work round the clock.



Ambassador of Egypt to Kazakhstan Haytham Salah Ibrahim (Haitham Jakah Kamel) gave positive feedback on the preparation for EXPO-2017. "Let me emphasize that after we officially confirmed our participation in exhibition, huge work has been done together with the national company. And I am sure that the exhibition will be organized at a high level. Also I want to note that many companies of our country are interested in participation in the EXPO-2017,” said the Ambassador.

106 countries and 17 international organizations have officially confirmed the participation in EXPO-2017 to date.