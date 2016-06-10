Foreign diplomats in London extend condolences to Kazakhstan over terrorist attacks in Aktobe

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Following the Day of National Mourning declared by the President of Kazakhstan, Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, a Book of condolences has opened today at the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy's press service.

Heads and Defence Attaches of the majority of the diplomatic missions accredited in the UK have extended their deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the terrorist attacks, and the whole people of Kazakhstan.



Messages of support and sincere condolences were left in the Book by the representatives of UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Ministry of Defence, UK Commissioner for EXPO-2017 Professor Charles Hendry, as well as heads of a number of British and overseas companies.



The Kazakh Embassy in the UK expressed its gratitude for everyone, who participated in this event and support for the people of Kazakhstan at this difficult time.