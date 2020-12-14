  • kz
    Foreign diplomats present credentials to President Tokayev

    21:22, 14 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Newly-appointed ambassadors of a number of countries presented their credentials to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform reports.

    Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Didier Canesse, Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevsky, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Kazakhstan Sali Limani, and Ambassador of Pakistan to Pakistan Sajjad Ahmed Seehar presented their credentials to the Head of State.

    During the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to foreign dignitaries on the official start of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and wished them success in further strengthening of bilateral relations.

    Addressing the foreign diplomats, President Tokayev emphasized the ceremony is held amid the unprecedented challenges to the entire global community. In his words, solidarity and effective international cooperation are key to in the face of all threats. In this context, the Head of State stressed that our country considers partnership with their countries as well as the UN as an indispensable part of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also congratulated the diplomats on the upcoming New Year and conveyed his warm greetings to the heads of their states.


    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy Top Story
