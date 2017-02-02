Foreign expert evaluates Kazakhstan’s modernization prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President's State-of-the-Nation-Address as of January 31, 2017 has a consistent character as the country has already outlined its strategy in previous documents, according to Dario Citati, Director of Eurasia Programme of the Institute for Advanced Studies, Geopolitics and Auxiliary Sciences (IsAG).

“The Presidential Address to the Nation has a consistent character, since the country has already outlined its strategy in previous documents, such as Nurly Zhol and 100 Specific Steps National Plan. It is pointed out that the Republic of Kazakhstan is on the crossroads of its history now: after preserving its independence and territorial integrity, after ensuring inter-faith and inter-ethnic accord in society, time will come for effective modernization, for ensuring Kazakhstan’s accession to the club of most developed countries of the world,” the expert says.

In his opinion, “the agenda, undoubtedly, includes competitiveness problem, while the country’s most important objective will be to combine the principles of ‘green’ economy with technological revolution.”

“In this regard, to my mind, the idea of development of the Digital Kazakhstan programme and a new development plan called as National Technological Initiative of Kazakhstan are of paramount importance. With these programmes, Kazakhstan will be able to implement such objectives,” Dario Citati concluded.