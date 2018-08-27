Foreign experts to share experience of operating SEZs, success stories in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A workshop on special economic zones, organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, Kazakhstan's State Revenue Committee's Training Centre, will take place on August 28-29 in Aktau.

The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support a two-day regional workshop on special economic zones (SEZ) for some 50 officials from the central and regional customs authorities, business associations and private companies, the Office's official website reads.



The event will also include government representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and the Russian Federation who will share experience of operating SEZs in their respective countries. During the workshop, an OSCE-supported expert from Denmark will present the concept of operating SEZ, share success stories and identify challenges for attracting investments in SEZ.

The workshop is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to assist the host country in promoting good governance and facilitating trade in the region.