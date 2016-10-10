Foreign investment inflow into Kazakhstan grows 5fold in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inflow of foreign investment into Kazakhstan increased fivefold in the first half of 2016, Foreign Affairs Minister Erlan Idrissov said speaking at the government's hour at the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev's visits to key countries of the world over the past two years brought Kazakhstan $42 billion worth of obligations. Kazakhstan has seen a surge in foreign investment in the first half of this year. Inflow of foreign investment into Kazakhstan has increased almost fivefold and made $5.7 billion in the first six months of 2016," Minister Idrissov said.



In his words, 19,685 legal entities, branches and representative offices with foreign participation function in Kazakhstan. The largest number of joint ventures falls at Russia, Turkey, the Netherlands, Germany and China.



The number of joint ventures has grown by 25% compared to 2014.