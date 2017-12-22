Foreign investors awarded in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 4th annual ceremony of awarding foreign investors for investment activity in Kazakhstan was held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Khairov opened the ceremony, noting that Kazakhstan has been prioritizing favorable conditions for foreign investors for the benefit of the country's economic growth since the first years of independence.

"Over the past 12 years, owing to the work that our state is doing to improve the investment climate, the inflow of foreign direct investment into the Kazakh economy has reached $ 250 billion," Yerlan Khairov said.

During the ceremony, the organizers awarded five largest companies: Mareven Food Tien Shan LLP (Cyprus), Tokyo Rope (Japan), Cosco Shipping (China), Giessenhaus (Russia), and Polpharm (Poland) which operate in such sectors as agriculture, manufacturing, logistics infrastructure, mining and metals, and pharmaceutical industry respectively.